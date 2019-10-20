Accrington Stanley v Ipswich: How to watch League One on TV and live stream

Ipswich will hope to ramp up the pressure on their League One title rivals when they face Accrington.

The Tractor Boys opened up a four-point lead at the top of the table – with a game in hand – before this weekend’s games kicked off.

Boss Paul Lambert has guided Ipswich to four wins on the spin and they remain the only side in the division without tasting defeat in 2019/20.

They travel to face Accrington who sit in 20th position with just two wins out of 12 matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Accrington Stanley v Ipswich game on TV and online.

What time is Accrington Stanley v Ipswich?

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 20th October 2019.

How to watch Accrington Stanley v Ipswich on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Stanley have the knack of grinding out draws with five to their name so far but Ipswich have more than enough quality to cut through defences at this level.

Lambert also deserves praise for assembling a backline that has allowed just five goals past them in 11 games.

Prediction: Accrington Stanley 0-2 Ipswich