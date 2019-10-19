How to watch NBA in UK: Fixtures, TV and live stream details, Sky Sports, NBA League Pass

The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of fans tuning in each week to catch the latest action.

Advertisement

This off-season has seen the 30 professional teams regroup and reinforce their rosters ahead of the inevitably gruelling 2019/20 campaign.

Fans in the UK have a wealth of options when it comes to tuning in for the action – how will you choose to watch the NBA in 2019/20?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the upcoming televised NBA fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose specific channels from just £18 per month so you only pay for the sports you love.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Details and prices for the new season are yet to be confirmed, but we’ll bring you the latest news when updates emerge.

When does the NBA 2019/20 season start?

The NBA returns on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 and the regular season runs until Wednesday 15th April 2020.

The NBA playoffs take place in May/June 2020, with the Finals being played in June 2020.

NBA 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

All times and dates are UK time

TV games and schedule times will be updated when confirmed.

Advertisement

TO BE ANNOUNCED