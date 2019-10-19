UFC Fight Night: How to watch Reyes v Weidman – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Unbeaten Dominick Reyes will hope to stretch his winning streak to 12 fights when he takes on Chris Weidman in Boston this weekend.

Reyes, 29, last fought in March where he claimed a split decision victory over Volkan Oezdemir.

Weidman, meanwhile, has lost four of his last five bouts and comes into this fight having taken almost a year out after losing to Ronaldo Souza at UFC 230.

A featherweight contest between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens shares the main billing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card – including Reyes v Weidman – will start at 2:00am (UK time) on Saturday 19th October.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from midnight (UK time).

Where is UFC Fight Night held?

UFC Fight Night will be held at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

The arena can hold up to 19,500 spectators and is the home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics.

The full event will be shown live on BT Sport from midnight (PreLims) on Saturday and 2:00am (Main Card).

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.