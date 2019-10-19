The Hundred Draft: When is the Draft? How does it work? How to watch for free

The Hundred Draft takes place this weekend with global superstars ready to be sorted into their respective teams.

The tournament doesn’t kick off until next summer, but the hype is rising with superstars including Steve Smith and Chris Gayle ready to join forces with current England international heroes in the brand new cricket format.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about The Hundred Draft.

When is The Hundred Draft?

The Hundred Draft takes place from 7:00pm on Sunday 20th October.

Where is The Hundred Draft?

The Draft will take place at Sky Studios.

How does The Hundred Draft work?

An independent draw determined the order of the Draft, as listed below:

Trent Rockets Southern Brave Northern Superchargers Welsh Fire Oval Invincibles Manchester Originals London Spirit Birmingham Phoenix

Head coaches for each team will take it in turns, following the pre-determined order, to pick from the player list in the section below.

They will choose have 100 seconds per pick to decide which player they want to sign.

At the end of the round the order will reverse.

For example, once Birmingham Phoenix have selected the eighth player in the Draft, they will choose the ninth player, followed by London Spirit, Manchester Originals until it goes back to Trent Rockets and reverse again at the end of that round.

A total of 96 players will be selected from a pool of around 600 global names.

There are 14 rounds in total, with captains and two local stars pre-assigned to each team in advance of the Draft.

By the end of the night, every side will be filled with 15 players, ready to start the competition next summer…

Which players are in The Hundred Draft?

The full list of available players has been released, including international superstars Steve Smith, David Warner, Chris Gayle and Mitchell Stark.

Check out the official website of The Hundred for the confirmed player list.

How to watch The Hundred Draft on TV and live stream

You can watch the Draft live on Sky Sports Main Event, Cricket and Sky One from 7:00pm.

A live stream of the Draft will also be available on Sky Sports and The Hundred’s official social media pages.

BBC sport will also host a live stream on Sunday evening, so everyone can tune in to watch the drama unfold for free.

If you don’t have Sky, you can also catch the Draft through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.