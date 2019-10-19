QPR v Reading: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

QPR host beleaguered Reading on Tuesday as Mark Warburton’s men seek to push into the Championship playoff spots.

Rangers beat Blackburn in their last home outing before the international break and have won three of their last five clashes with Reading.

Reading face a relegation battle this season after a thoroughly disappointing start to their campaign.

The Royals have won just one away game all season and Tuesday’s trip to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium looks like a tough ask to claim three points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the QPR v Reading game on TV and online.

What time is the QPR v Reading game?

QPR v Reading will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 22nd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream QPR v Reading

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

QPR are on the up after a better-than-expected start to the season and manager Mark Warburton will be expecting a victory here on Tuesday.

Rangers have not lost to Reading at home since February 2014.

One issue for QPR is their erratic form of late. They have won just three of eight home games so far this season.

And this could give Reading hope of pinching a point from west London.

For that to happen the Royals will have to restrict Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill, who have both excelled this term.

Indeed, it could be Wells who provides the winner and continues his strong start to the season.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Reading