Man City v Atlanta: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Manchester City have two wins from two in their Champions League group and face an Atlanta side yet to claim a point in Group C this season.

Advertisement

City have seen off Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk with relative ease and are yet to concede a goal in Europe.

With focus right now on catching Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, manager Pep Guardiola may make some changes to his XI for this clash at the Etihad.

Atlanta will be desperate to scrap out a point here and start moving in the group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Atlanta game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Man City v Atlanta game?

Man City v Atlanta will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 22nd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Atlanta

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester City are all set to win this match and should do so with ease – even if they rest some key players.

Pep Guardiola’s men are on fire in Europe right now with five goals scored and none conceded from two games.

Atlanta head into this clash after a tricky visit to Lazio in Serie A.

Their domestic form appears to have taken precedent over Europe for the time being and the club are mounting another credible top-four challenge.

It’s hard to see where Atlanta – who have managed just six shots on target in Group C so far – can really threaten City here.

This should be a routine home win and hopefully Phil Foden will get another chance to shine.

Advertisement

Prediction: Man City 3-0 Atlanta