Formula 1 2019 Mexican Grand Prix: How to watch on TV and live stream

Formula 1 is crossing from east to west with the 2019 World Driver’s Championship on the verge of being sewn up.

Lewis Hamilton will be crowned king for the sixth time if he secures 14 more points than Valtteri Bottas in the Mexican Grand Prix.

If Hamilton wins the race and picks up the fastest lap bonus point, his Mercedes team-mate would need to place on the podium to prevent Hamilton from celebrating in Mexico City.

Elsewhere, the Ferrari civil war rumbles on with Sebastian Vettel restoring his pride with a second-place finish while hot-shot Charles Leclerc had to settle for seventh.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV guide: Mexican Grand Prix

Live from Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

What time is Mexican Grand Prix practice?

Date: Friday 25th October – Saturday 26th October

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before session start times.

Practice 1: 4:00pm (Friday)

Practice 2: 8:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 4:00pm (Saturday)

What time is Mexican Grand Prix qualifying?

Date: Saturday 26th October

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 6:00pm (UK time)

Qualifying: 7:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

What time is the Mexican Grand Prix race?

Date: Sunday 27th October

Live coverage: Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm (UK time)

Pit Lane Live: 6:10pm

Race: 7:10pm

Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Who won the Mexican Grand Prix in 2018?

Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix in 2018 from second on the grid.

Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo retired from the race in Lap 61 after starting on pole.

Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen finished off the podium, while Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, which proved enough to seal the 2018 World Driver’s Championship title.