Blackburn v Huddersfield: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Blackburn are desperate to end a three-game winless streak in the Championship and host a Huddersfield side that are still trying to adjust to life in the second tier.

Town manager Danny Cowley has certainly inspired some much-needed spirit in this Terries side.

But whether the West Yorkshire club can make it three wins from three appears like a tough ask.

After all, Rovers’ form has fluctuated over the opening months of the season and there remains question marks over Tony Mowbray’s men.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Blackburn v Huddersfield game on TV and online.

What time is the Blackburn v Huddersfield game?

Blackburn v Huddersfield will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 19th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Blackburn v Huddersfield

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither Blackburn nor Huddersfield have particularly impressed in the Championship this season and Saturday’s clash is certainly a toss-up.

Hosts Blackburn are winless in three league games but did claim a draw against league leaders Nottingham Forest last time out at Ewood Park.

Huddersfield are starting to adjust to life under manager Danny Cowley. They are two wins on the bounce and stuffed Hull 3-0 before the international break.

All eyes will be on Town and how they match up to a Blackburn side desperate for victory.

Both managers would probably take a draw from this clash – but it could still be a cracker in the north west.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-2 Huddersfield