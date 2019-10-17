Accessibility Links

  Football Times podcast: Premier League 2019/20 Week 9 preview – Marco Silva, Man Utd v Liverpool and more

Football Times podcast: Premier League 2019/20 Week 9 preview – Marco Silva, Man Utd v Liverpool and more

Football Times podcast previews Week 9 of Premier League action on TV

Football Times podcast

“…and it’s LIVE!”

Football Times podcast has officially launched, bringing fans snappy previews of all upcoming Premier League games on TV – and how to watch every moment.

Formerly part of the RadioTimes.com Podcast, Football Times will bring weekly chat on the biggest talking points, tastiest games and hottest topics in the build-up to each round of games.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine writer Jake Wilson for Week 9 with Manchester United v Liverpool topping the bill in Week 9.

Michael and Jake also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 9 including two teams with terrific fixtures to exploit.

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.

