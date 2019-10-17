Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesday: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Cardiff will hope to push towards the playoff spots with a win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday and will be confident heading into this clash.

Advertisement

Neil Warnock’s men are unbeaten at home this season and will expect at least a point here.

But Wednesday are going strong and a win for Garry Monk could even see his side top the table by the end of Friday night.

Wednesday come into this fixture having beaten Wigan 1-0 at home last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesday game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesday game?

Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 18th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesday

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Cardiff’s home record has already formed the backbone of their results this season and another win here would not be a surprise.

Neil Warnock knows the gap between the top teams and those in the middle of the Championship can swiftly widen at this stage of the season.

But Wednesday are going strong themselves and the possibility of topping the Championship by the end of the night will be driving them on.

Striker Steven Fletcher will be hoping to add to his five-goal tally for the season already.

And with the Owls having won four of their seven away games so far this campaign, a share of the points on Friday would not be a surprise.

Advertisement

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday