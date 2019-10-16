New Zealand v Canada: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
New Zealand and Canada go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture
New Zealand face potentially the easiest opponents of their Rugby World Cup group in Canada on Wednesday.
The All Blacks beat South Africa 23-13 last time out and have had to wait 11 days for their next outing in Japan.
The tournament favourites are expected to make plenty of changes here, in order to keep some of their first XV in tact for greater challenges down the line.
Canada have lost all five of their previous tests against New Zealand, including a 79-15 defeat at the 2011 Rugby World Cup – the last time these sides met.
They were beaten 48-7 by Italy in their first outing this autumn and will play the bruising South Africans just six days after this encounter.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the New Zealand v Canada game on TV and online.
What time is New Zealand v Canada?
New Zealand v Canada will kick off at 11:15am on Wednesday 2nd October 2019.
Where is New Zealand v Canada?
The game will take place at Oita Stadium, Oita. Capacity: 40,000
How to watch and live stream New Zealand v Canada
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 10:45am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool B – Rugby World Cup fixtures
New Zealand v Canada
Wednesday 2nd October
South Africa v Italy
Friday 4th October
New Zealand v Namibia
Sunday 6th October
South Africa v Canada
Tuesday 8th October
New Zealand v Italy
Saturday 12th October
Namibia v Canada
Sunday 13th October