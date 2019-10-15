Crystal Palace v Man City: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Alarm bells are ringing at Manchester City after falling further behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Prior to the international break, Pep Guardiola’s men routed Watford 8-0 before being stunned in a 2-0 defeat to Wolves.

The defeat at the Etihad means City are now eight points adrift of Liverpool after just eight games.

Life isn’t about to get much easier with in-form Crystal Palace the next in City’s path.

Roy Hodgson’s Eagles soared to a 2-1 win over West Ham in their last outing and have won three of their last five to sit sixth in the top flight table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Crystal Palace v Man City?

Crystal Palace v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 19th October 2019.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Man City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Man City in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Palace are enjoying a remarkable campaign given their relative lack of spending over the summer, lack of an in-form Wilfried Zaha and lack of a prolific striker.

They continue to grind out results against the sides expected to finish around them, but City will take heart from Palace’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham.

It’s the only time Hodgson’s men have truly crumbled this season, and City still have the weapons to dish out damage.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Man City