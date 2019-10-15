Champions League final 2020: How to watch Champions League final on TV and live stream

The Champions League final traditionally provides the climax for the domestic football season around Europe.

In 2020, it will act as the prelude to the European Championships, with many players in the final likely to be involved for their nation.

The imminent international tournament will do nothing to quell the excitement surrounding the Champions League which has produced some of the finest games of football in the modern era over the past few seasons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Champions League final on TV and online.

What time is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will kick off at an unspecified time on Saturday 30th May 2020.

Finals have been traditionally held at 8:00pm in UK time, and the next final can be expected to follow suit.

Where is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Turkey – the scene of Liverpool’s ‘famous night in Istanbul’ for the 2005 final.

How to watch the Champions League final on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Last season’s final was broadcast live for free on YouTube due to the all-Premier League tie, though it remains to be seen whether BT Sport will provide free-to-air coverage this time around.

Who won the 2019 Champions League final?

Liverpool shook off their 2018 defeat to Real Madrid with a 2-0 triumph over Tottenham to secure their sixth European Cup.

A second-minute penalty from Mohamed Salah put the Reds on track while super-sub Divock Origi struck a hammer-blow in the 87th minute.