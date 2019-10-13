NFL London: How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers on TV and live stream

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will call Tottenham home for one weekend only when they face Carolina Panthers in London.

The NFL London series got underway with the Oakland Raiders’ shock win over the Chicago Bears last weekend, and now it’s the Bucs’ turn to show what they’re made of.

Both teams have endured mixed starts to the season, though the Panthers will arrive in London on a high after winning three games in a row.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers game on TV and online.

What time is Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers will kick off at 2:30pm on Sunday 13th October 2019 in UK time.

Where is Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers being played?

This NFL London series game is being held at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Capacity: 62,062

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action or online via the SkyGo app from 1:30pm.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Team Guide

Quarterback: Jameis Winston

Winston was the first overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft and enjoyed a terrific debut season in Florida.

While his individual performances have remained solid, he has only been able to haul the Bucs out of fourth place once in his four seasons so far – and is yet to reach the play-offs.

If the Bucs are to succeed, they need to build a team around their star QB or risk falling further away from the competitive pack.

Key Player: Mike Evans (Wide receiver)

Evans is a polarising, if physically enormous, figure in the NFL.

The wide receiver stands at 6’5″ with a more imposing physique than most stars in his position.

Yet there’s a sense that he hasn’t hit the metaphorical heights he was supposed to after five years in Tampa Bay.

He has racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards in each season, though erratic touchdown hauls ranging from 12 to 3 across his five campaigns means opinion can be split on him.

Results (2-3)

Week 1: Buccaneers 17-31 49ers (L)

Week 2: Panthers 14-20 Buccaneers (W)

Week 3: Buccaneers 31-32 NY Giants (L)

Week 4: Rams 40-55 Buccaneers (W)

Week 5: Saints 31-24 Buccaneers (L)

Carolina Panthers: Team Guide

Quarterback: Kyle Allen

Relative NFL newbie Allen has stepped into regular QB Cam Newton’s shoes following an injury to the Panthers’ main man.

Allen – who was an undrafted free agent in 2018 – made two appearances last season, but has proven his talent so far in 2019 when called upon to lead the Panthers.

He has five touchdowns and zero interceptions to his stat sheet over three weeks, with three straight wins, and will hope to continue building momentum.

Key Player: Christian McCaffrey (Running back)

McCaffrey leads the NFL in terms of rushing yards this season with 587 to his name – one of just three players to break the 500 yard milestone so far.

What has set him apart is his ability to pluck the ball out of the air too with 279 receiving yards as well.

McCaffrey missed practice on Wednesday due to a back issue but he is still expected to make the game on Sunday.

Results (3-2)

Week 1: Panthers 27-30 Rams (L)

Week 2: Panthers 14-20 Buccaneers (L)

Week 3: Cardinals 20-38 Panthers (W)

Week 4: Texans 10-16 Panthers (W)

Week 5: Panthers 34-27 Jaguars (W)