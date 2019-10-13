Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Japanese Grand Prix live on TV?

The Formula 1 season is entering the final bends – but this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix has been heavily disrupted due to a typhoon about to strike Japan.

Typhoon Hagibis is set to wreak havoc this weekend with several Rugby World Cup matches cancelled or in doubt.

F1 practices went ahead on Friday, but qualifying has been cancelled on Saturday and re-scheduled.

On the track, Lewis Hamilton is closing in on the Drivers’ World Championship title but there is still plenty of intrigue as Ferrari verge on civil war.

Sebastian Vettel disobeyed team orders to let in-form team-mate Charles Leclerc pass him in the Russian Grand Prix, as part of Ferrari’s race plan.

Hamilton cannot win the Championship in Japan, but if he triumphs at Suzuka, he could potentially seal the crown in Mexico.

Will Typhoon Hagibis affect Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix?

Isaac Hankes, Weather Research Analyst at Refinitiv, said: “There is a very strong possibility for disruption to the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

“The event was affected by typhoons in 2004 and 2010 which caused qualifying to be postponed. Hagibis is much stronger and in a higher category compared to the 2004 and 2010 typhoons and so it’s touch and go whether Sunday could also be a wash-out.

“There is a still a possibility that there will be a shift in the forecast away from land – something that we’ll be monitoring and organisers and fans will be crossing their fingers for.”

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Japanese Grand Prix

Live from Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka City, Japan

UPDATED: Friday 11th October

Practice: Friday 11th October

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 2:00am

Practice 2: 6:00am

Qualifying: Sunday 13th October

The re-scheduled qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:30am (UK time).

Qualifying: 2:00am

Race Day: Sunday 13th October

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 5:10am

Race: 6:10am

Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

How to watch Japanese Grand Prix replay

If you don’t fancy the early start, don’t worry, you will be able to catch up with the full race on Sky Sports F1 later in the day.

Where else can I follow the Japanese Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.