Crown Jewel: How to watch WWE Crown Jewel for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Crown Jewel is back for its second year and will be the fourth WWE show to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Stars from both Smackdown and Raw will compete at Crown Jewel this year, which comes less than a month after Hell in a Cell.

We can expect plenty of action from Riyadh after last year’s entertaining battles – not to mention the WWE Super Showdown event back in June that caused a stir.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE Crown Jewel on TV and online.

Where will Crown Jewel take place?

Crown Jewel will take place at the King Said University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The outdoor stadium holds around 25,000 spectators and also hosted Crown Jewel in 2018.

What time does Crown Jewel start?

Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday 31st October 2019.

The start time is yet to be confirmed by WWE.

How can I watch WWE Crown Jewel in the UK?

WWE Crown Jewel will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase Crown Jewel on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off fee.

WWE Crown Jewel Card

To be confirmed

Who won at Crown Jewel 2018?

Last year saw the return of two old partnerships as Triple H and Shawn Michaels took on The Undertaker and Kane. It was Michaels’ first WWE match since 2010 and D-Generation X claimed victory when Triple H pinned Kane.

Meanwhile, both Raw and Smackdown hosted WWE World Cup quarter-final matches to start the day, with Kurt Angle beating Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins emerging victorious against Bobby Lashley.

Shane McMahon eventually won the WWE World Cup when pinning Ziggler.

AJ Styles successfully defended his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe, while Brock Lesnar won the vacant Universal Championship in a battle with Braun Strowman.