The Hundred: What is The Hundred cricket tournament? When does it start? How to watch on TV and live stream

Intrigue, confusion, excitement and everything in between – those are the emotions ahead of the inaugural cricket tournament, The Hundred.

The new format of 100-ball cricket will be showcased across the UK next year, but few details have actually been confirmed about the significant move for British cricket.

Fans will be treated to a draft later this year to determine squads for the 2020 season, but what else do we know about the competition?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about The Hundred.

When does The Hundred start?

The tournament will run over a 38-day period between mid-July 2020 and early-September 2020.

It has been designed to appeal to the masses and therefore will run throughout the school summer holidays.

There will be 32 games played in the regular season, with each team playing four games at home and four games away, before play-off rounds to determine the champions.

What is The Hundred?

The Hundred is a brand new 100-ball cricket league proposed by the ECB.

Overs will be upped from six balls to 10 for the competition, meaning 10 extended overs each for the teams involved.

A men’s squad and women’s squad will be formed for each team, with the competitions running alongside each other.

Which teams will play in The Hundred?

Eight new teams have been created:

Manchester Originals (Old Trafford, Manchester)

Northern Superchargers (Headingley, Leeds)

Birmingham Phoenix (Edgbaston, Birmingham)

Trent Rockets (Trent Bridge, Nottingham)

Welsh Fire (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff)

London Spirit (Lord’s, London)

Oval Invincibles (The Oval, London)

Southern Brave (Hampshire Bowl, Southampton)

Each team will be made up of 15 players with a maximum of three overseas stars.

A draft system will be used to allocate players to each team.

Two places per squad will be reserved for high-performers in the T20 blast.

When is The Hundred draft?

The Hundred draft will take place on 20th October 2019 and will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sports and BBC.

How to watch The Hundred

You can watch The Hundred live on TV through Sky Sports or online via the SkyGo app.

All of the matches will be shown live on Sky Sports, while 10 men’s games and eight women’s games will also be simultaneously broadcast on the BBC.

