New Zealand v Italy: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup showdown with Italy has been cancelled due to a typhoon in Japan.

The game will not be re-scheduled – both teams will receive two points each for a 0-0 draw.

The All Blacks are heavy favourites to win the tournament and have rubber-stamped qualification due to the cancellation.

However, Italy needed to win this game to stand a chance of progressing beyond Pool B and have been eliminated from the tournament.

South Africa’s place in the next round has been confirmed as a result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the New Zealand v Italy game on TV and online.

What time is New Zealand v Italy?

New Zealand v Italy should have kicked off at 5:45am on Saturday 12th October 2019.

Where is New Zealand v Italy?

The game was set to take place at City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota. Capacity: 45,000

How to watch and live stream New Zealand v Italy

The game should have been broadcast live on ITV1 on Saturday, but will no longer take place.

