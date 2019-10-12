Georgia v Republic of Ireland: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Republic of Ireland are flying high in Euro 2020 qualifying, sitting top of Group D with three matches to go.

But Mick McCarthy’s men know they cannot take the foot off the gas, with Denmark and Switzerland hot on their tails.

The Irish head to Georgia knowing victory would put them in the driving seat ahead of their final two qualifiers against the Danes and the Swiss.

Georgia, meanwhile, need a win to keep any lingering hope of qualifying for Euro 2020 alive.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgia v Republic of Ireland game on TV and online.

What time is the Georgia v Republic of Ireland game?

Georgia v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 2:00pm on Saturday 12th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Georgia v Republic of Ireland

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 1:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Ireland scraped a 1-0 win over Georgia back in March – a result that failed to impress many of their supporters.

Yet draws against Switzerland and Denmark mean the Irish head into this clash top of Euro 2020 qualifying group D.

Granted, they haven’t been wildly rampant with their displays but McCarthy has instilled a team spirit that is grinding out results.

Playing Georgia away will be tricky. After all, Denmark limped to a 0-0 draw in Tbilisi only last month.

But given the way Ireland’s qualifying campaign has gone, a narrow victory is on the cards here.

Keep an eye on Aaron Connolly if the Brighton man makes his international debut.

Prediction: Georgia 1-2 Republic of Ireland