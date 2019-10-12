Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women: How to watch WSL on TV and live stream

WSL table-toppers Arsenal head to Chelsea on Sunday for an all-London clash.

The Gunners have started the season with three wins from three and beat Manchester United 1-0 in their last WSL away trip.

Chelsea are third in the table and can leapfrog Arsenal with a win.

They beat Bristol City 4-0 last time out, with Norwegian midfielder Guro Reiten scoring twice.

What time is the Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women game?

Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 13th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea Women v Arsenal Women

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 2:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

The FA Player

Every game in the FA WSL 2019/20 season will be broadcast for free on the brand new FA Player platform.

Fans can register for the service to watch on laptop or desktop computers, or download the app and watch on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal have been rampant this season, having kicked off the campaign with a 6-0 win over Tottenham.

The Gunners already seem to be preparing for a title battle with Manchester City, with Chelsea not far behind.

But what could give Chelsea the edge here is their defence. The Blues have conceded just one goal in their four competitive games this term.

Arsenal are one of the best attacking units in the league, so Sunday’s game may well come down to how well Chelsea contain their rivals.

Both sides would probably accept a point here.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 1-1 Arsenal Women