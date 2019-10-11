USA v Tonga: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

USA and Tonga are playing for pride in their final game of the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

Both teams are out of the running for a place in the next round, with USA yet to record a single point.

The game is expected to go ahead despite Rugby World Cup matches being cancelled this weekend due to a typhoon in Japan.

For the list of cancelled games, check out our fixtures guide below:

Tonga pushed France remarkably close to an upset during their last outing, only losing 23-21 to secure a bonus point.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the USA v Tonga game on TV and online.

What time is USA v Tonga?

USA v Tonga will kick off at 6:45am on Sunday 13th October 2019.

Where is USA v Tonga?

The game will take place at Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashi-Osaka City. Capacity: 24,000

How to watch and live stream USA v Tonga

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.