UFC Fight Night 161: How to watch Jedrzejczyk v Waterson and Swanson v Gracie – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Joanna Jedrzejczyk fights for the first time since December last year against American Michelle Waterson in Tampa Bay this weekend.

Jedrzejczyk v Waterson headlines UFC Fight Night 161, with the contest being fought at Strawweight.

Poland’s Jedrzejczyk is looking to regain some form after three defeats in her last four fights – two of which were on points.

Cub Swanson takes on Krone’s Gracie in the co-main event Florida, where the former will hope to end a run of four straight losses.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 161 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 161 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 161 main card – including Jedrzejczyk v Waterson – will start at 1:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 13th October.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 11:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 12th October.

Where is UFC Fight Night 161 held?

The event will be held at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, USA.

Up to 21,000 spectators can fit into the stadium, which is home to the Tampa Bay Lightning ice hockey team.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 161

The full event will be shown live on BT Sport from 11:00pm (PreLims) on Saturday and 1:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.