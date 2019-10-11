Coventry v Tranmere: How to watch League One on TV and live stream

Coventry will seek to kickstart their promotion push after a rocky few weeks when Tranmere come to town on Sunday.

Mark Robins’ men have won just one of their last four league games and were downed 4-0 at Rotherham last weekend.

Tranmere are in a dire position in the league right now, sitting 20th with just two wins all season.

But a 2-1 result over Aston Villa U21s in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday may have raised their spirits ahead of Sunday’s noon kick off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Coventry v Tranmere game on TV and online.

What time is the Coventry v Tranmere game?

Coventry v Tranmere will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 13th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Coventry v Tranmere

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tranmere are labouring towards the bottom of the table and look destined to be mired in a relegation battle this season.

Coventry, meanwhile, have fallen off the pace of title-pushers Ipswich and Wycombe.

A home win is vital for Mark Robbins’ side in their quest to achieve promotion.

And indeed Coventry should win this clash. Neither team are in good form but Coventry will hope their home record – they are unbeaten at the Ricoh Arena this season – will aid them again.

Prediction: Coventry 2-0 Tranmere