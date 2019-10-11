Bulgaria v England: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

England take on Bulgaria as the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign enters the final straight.

The Three Lions will have just two games left in Group A after this international break, by which point they will almost certainly have booked their place in the finals.

Gareth Southgate’s men beat Bulgaria 4-0 at Wembley earlier in the campaign.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick while Raheem Sterling notched a goal in between to complete the rout.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bulgaria v England game on TV and online.

What time is the Bulgaria v England game?

Bulgaria v England will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 14th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bulgaria v England

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England won’t have any trouble dispatching Bulgaria considering the form the Three Lions are in.

Sterling and Kane will hope to continue their hot-streaks at international level, while this is a perfect chance for Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho and other young guns to really make an impact to end 2019.

Prediction: Bulgaria 0-3 England