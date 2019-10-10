Scotland v San Marino: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifying hopes arguably went up in smoke during their first match – a 3-0 loss at Kazakhstan in March.

Since then the Scots have fared little better and come into this clash off the back of an arduous trip to Russia on Thursday.

Scotland fans will expect a victory in Glasgow on Sunday but it is the manner of the win which will stay in the minds of supporters.

A convincing, controlled win is what’s needed here to give Steve Clarke’s men a much-needed confidence boost.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v San Marino game on TV and online.

What time is the Scotland v San Marino game?

Scotland v San Marino will kick off at 5:00pm on Sunday 13th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Scotland v San Marino

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 4:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Back in March Scotland scraped to a 2-0 win at San Marino in what was largely viewed as a miserable display.

Fast-forward seven months and Scotland haven’t exactly done much to improve their footing in European football.

They should beat San Marino – this is almost a given. But with the state of Scottish football right now it wouldn’t be a surprise if they laboured to victory.

This could well be a flat game at Hampden Park.

Prediction: Scotland 3-0 San Marino