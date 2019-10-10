Accessibility Links

England v France: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

England and France were supposed to go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool C fixture this weekend

England v France TV channel and live stream

England’s Pool C clash with France has been cancelled due to a typhoon set to strike Japan this weekend.

The game will not be re-scheduled.

Both teams will receive two points for a 0-0 draw, meaning England have won Pool C and will progress to the next round alongside France in second place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v France game on TV and online.

What time is England v France?

England v France should have kicked off at 9:15am on Saturday 12th October 2019.

Where was England v France going to be held?

The game was set to take place at International Stadium, Yokohama. Capacity: 72,327

How to watch and live stream England v France

The game should have been broadcast live on ITV1 on Saturday, but will no longer take place.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures

USA v Tonga

Sunday 13th October

