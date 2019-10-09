Wales v Fiji: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Wales’ clash with Fiji is shaping up to be a cracker of a game with Pool D going to the wire.

The Welsh side are sitting pretty with two victories in two games, including a gutsy win over Australia, meaning they’re in the driving seat for top spot.

If they beat Fiji, qualification is all-but assured, but they won’t have an easy time trying to achieve that.

Fiji have lost two of their opening three encounters, but remain consistent high-scorers with a +14 points difference.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Fiji game on TV and online.

What time is Wales v Fiji?

Wales v Fiji will kick off at 10:45am on Wednesday 9th October 2019.

Where is Wales v Fiji?

The game will take place at Oita Stadium, Oita. Capacity: 40,000

How to watch and live stream Wales v Fiji

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 10:30am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Welsh-language channel S4C is also broadcasting the game, as with all Wales matches in the tournament.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Wales v Fiji

Wednesday 9th October

Australia v Georgia

Friday 11th October

Wales v Uruguay

Sunday 13th October