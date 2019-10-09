Slovakia v Wales: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

It’s make or break for Wales in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, with Ryan Giggs’ men sitting second-bottom of the table.

But a win over Slovakia could catapult Wales back into the mixer.

Away defeats in Croatia and Hungary have been Wales’ undoing so far, yet they can take heart from the 1-0 win over Thursday’s opponents back in March.

Fears over Aaron Ramsey’s fitness come as winger David Brooks was ruled out of the clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Slovakia v Wales game on TV and online.

What time is the Slovakia v Wales game?

Slovakia v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 10th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Slovakia v Wales

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wales face being without Aaron Ramsey for their crucial qualifier and, with winger David Brooks already out, their attack has certainly been blunted.

Yet manager Ryan Giggs knows there is plenty of blood to fill the forward ranks in his side.

So all eyes will be on the defence and how they come with a Slovakia side that matched up well to Wales when they met in March.

This could be a nervy game for Wales. Slovakia have won their last three home games and will start as favourites here.

Wales really do need a win though and that should open the game up.

Prediction: Slovakia 2-2 Wales