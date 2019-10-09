Scotland v Russia: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Scotland round off their Pool A exploits with a showdown against Russia.

The Scots were defeated by Ireland after a dismal opening performance before rallying to beat Samoa 34-0.

Victory over group whipping boys Russia would leave Scotland in a straight shoot-out with the highly impressive host nation Japan for a place in the knockout rounds.

Russia sit bottom of Pool A with zero points from three games and a -80 points difference.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v Russia game on TV and online.

What time is Scotland v Russia?

Scotland v Russia will kick off at 8:15am on Wednesday 9th October 2019.

Where is Scotland v Russia?

The game will take place at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizuoka. Capacity: 50,889

How to watch and live stream Scotland v Russia

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 8:00am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool A – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Scotland v Russia

Wednesday 9th October

Ireland v Samoa

Saturday 12th October

Japan v Scotland

Sunday 13th October