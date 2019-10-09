Netherlands v Northern Ireland: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Northern Ireland’s magical run in Euro 2020 qualifying could continue this Thursday when they head to Rotterdam to take on Netherlands.

Advertisement

Michael O’Neill’s men have won all but one of their Group C clashes so far in this campaign – and that was against the mighty Germany.

Netherlands themselves are keen to regain ground on second-place Northern Ireland and a home victory is expected.

But after the Northern Irish pushed Germany close in their last outing, an upset is certainly not out of the question.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Netherlands v Northern Ireland game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Netherlands v Northern Ireland game?

Netherlands v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 10th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Netherlands v Northern Ireland

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Northern Ireland are in the enviable position of being three points ahead of Netherlands heading into this clash.

And the prospect of beating their Euro 2020 qualifying Group C rivals is certainly something to keep the focus in Michael O’Neill’s camp.

Northern Ireland have kept things tight so far in their qualifying camping, to great success.

They will look to shut down and frustrate Netherlands, but team spirit can only get a side so far.

It’s hard to see how the visitors claim victory here and a hard-earned point would be celebrated greatly back home.

But the Dutch should prove too strong in Rotterdam, with the real test coming in November when these sides meet in Belfast.

Advertisement

Prediction: Netherlands 3-1 Northern Ireland