St Helens v Salford Red Devils: How to watch Super League Grand Final 2019 on TV and live stream

The 2019 Super League season is boiling to a head with St Helens and Salford Red Devils ready to do battle at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.

League Leaders’ Shield winners St Helens lost just three times in 29 regular season games and need just one more victory to claim only their second Super League crown since 2006.

Salford Red Devils narrowly escaped relegation in 2018 but under the careful stewardship of Ian Watkins, they have risen to mix it with the elite.

Salford’s latest result saw them beat Wigan Warriors 28-4 to secure their first ever place in the Grand Final, and they have proven themselves to be a solid unit after shutting out Castleford Tigers 22-0 in the previous round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Helens v Salford Red Devils game on TV and online.

What time is St Helens v Salford Red Devils?

St Helens v Salford Red Devils will kick off at 6:00pm on Saturday 12th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream St Helens v Salford Red Devils

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both sides enter this one billed exactly how they would like to be given their respective seasons.

Dominant St Helens are the heavy favourites to win every game they play following a huge 2019 campaign ended in lifting the League Leaders’ Shield.

Salford are unquestionably the underdogs, but time and again they have thrived under that label and stepped up to pull out massive wins when required.

This will be a fascinating watch, but it’s tough to make a case for St Helens losing any game given their season.

Prediction: St Helens win