New Zealand v Italy: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
New Zealand and Italy go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool B fixture
New Zealand remain the team to beat in the 2019 Rugby World Cup following an assured display in Pool B.
The All-Blacks have won all three games including a victory over contenders South Africa.
They have done so with a blistering +135 points difference thanks to a 63-0 win over Canada and 71-9 triumph over Namibia.
Italy won their opening two games but struggled against better opposition such as South Africa and face a mountain to climb against the All Blacks.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the New Zealand v Italy game on TV and online.
What time is New Zealand v Italy?
New Zealand v Italy will kick off at 5:45am on Saturday 12th October 2019.
Where is New Zealand v Italy?
The game will take place at City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota. Capacity: 45,000
How to watch and live stream New Zealand v Italy
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 5:15am.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool B – Rugby World Cup fixtures
New Zealand v Italy
Saturday 12th October
Namibia v Canada
Sunday 13th October