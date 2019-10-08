England v France: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

England round off their Pool C matches with a deciding showdown against France.

Whichever side wins the game, wins the group but it won’t be the greatest cause for celebration for whichever side triumphs.

This weekend could provide controversy, as the winner of Pool C is likely to face Australia then New Zealand on back-to-back weekends before they even reach the final, whereas the losing team will perversely face weaker opposition than the ominous All Blacks.

Eddie Jones will still expect his team to give 100 per cent and go all-out to win the match to make it a clean sweep of Pool C.

France have also enjoyed a three-for-three winning record so far, but with two fewer bonus points than England.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v France game on TV and online.

What time is England v France?

England v France will kick off at 9:15am on Saturday 12th October 2019.

Where is England v France?

The game will take place at International Stadium, Yokohama. Capacity: 72,327

How to watch and live stream England v France

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 8:00am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures

England v France

Saturday 12th October

USA v Tonga

Sunday 13th October