Man City 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Manchester City are gunning for a third consecutive Premier League title under Pep Guardiola but have already dropped points in the battle with fellow contenders Liverpool.

City entered the season as favourites for the title but are facing immense competition from Jurgen Klopp’s Reds already.

City spent big this summer and also have the Champions League in mind following several seasons of underwhelming performances at the top table of European football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man City’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Man City fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

October

19: Crystal Palace v Man City (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

22: CL – Man City v Atalanta (8:00pm) BT Sport

26: Man City v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport

29: CC – Man City v Southampton (7:45pm)

November

2: Man City v Southampton

6: CL – Atalanta v Man City (8:00pm) BT Sport

9: Liverpool v Man City

23: Man City v Chelsea

26: CL – Man City v Shakhtar Donetsk (8:00pm) BT Sport

30: Newcastle v Man City

December

3: Burnley v Man City

7: Man City v Man Utd

11: CL – Dinamo Zagreb v Man City (5:55pm) BT Sport

14: Arsenal v Man City

21: Man City v Leicester

26: Wolves v Man City

28: Man City v Sheff Utd

January

1: Man City v Everton

11: Aston Villa v Man City

18: Man City v Crystal Palace

21: Sheff Utd v Man City

February

1: Tottenham v Man City

8: Man City v West Ham

22: Leicester v Man City

29: Man City v Arsenal

March

7: Man Utd v Man City

14: Man City v Burnley

21: Chelsea v Man City

April

4: Man City v Liverpool

11: Southampton v Man City

18: Man City v Newcastle

25: Brighton v Man City

May

2: Man City v Bournemouth

9: Watford v Man City

17: Man City v Norwich

Man City results 2019/20

August

10: West Ham 0-5 Man City

17: Man City 2-2 Tottenham

25: Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City

31: Man City 4-0 Brighton

September

14: Norwich 3-2 Man City

18: CL – Shakhtar 0-3 Man City

21: Man City 8-0 Watford

24: CC – Preston 0-3 Man City

28: Everton 1-3 Man City

October

1: CL – Man City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

6: Man City 0-2 Wolves

Man City kit 2019/20

Puma have taken over from Nike as the new kit manufacturers of Manchester City.

And Puma have released their kits, with the home shirt sporting a purple trim on a sky blue background. The away kit this season is black, while the third kit is expected to be a blend of yellow and red… much like a rhubarb and custard sweet!

Check out the Man City kits here.

Man City transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Rodri (Atletico Madrid) – £62.5m

Angelino (PSV) – £5.3m

Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew) – £7m

OUT

Patrick Roberts (Norwich) – Loan

Jack Harrison (Leeds) – Loan

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) – Player-manager

Fabian Delph (Everton) – Undisclosed

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) – £15m

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) – Compensation

Manu Garcia (Gijon) – £3.6m

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) – £1.5m

Check out our Man City transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Man City games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Man City stadium facts

Name: Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 55,097

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards

Man City 2019/20 season preview

How will Manchester City fare in 2019/20?

Check out our Manchester City season preview