Germany v Argentina: How to watch international friendly on TV and live stream

Germany play host to Argentina for the second time since these sides clashed in the 2014 World Cup final.

And it’s fair to say the Germans are favourites to claim victory here against an Argentina outfit minus Lionel Messi.

Controversy over goalkeeper Manuel Neuer – which saw Bayern Munich threaten to withdraw their players from the national team unless he was selected – has overshadowed Germany’s preparations here.

And it will be interesting to see who manager Joachim Low picks between the sticks, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen also gunning for a start.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Germany v Argentina game on TV and online.

What time is the Germany v Argentina game?

Germany v Argentina will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 9th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Germany v Argentina

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:40pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Germany will have half an eye on Sunday’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Estonia here but still have enough quality to take on this Argentina side.

Indeed, the Germans look on top form right now – having lost just one of their last seven outings.

The bulk of Argentina’s players to face Germany in Dortmund ply their trade in the European leagues and so issues over travel should not be a problem.

But Argentina are facing a nervy period without Lionel Messi, who is banned for the game.

And it’s hard to see where Argentina will threaten Germany regularly enough to control this game without their talisman.

Make no mistake, there is no real impetus from either side to claim victory in this friendly. But there will be mini battles played out on the park and we could well see a tight game evolve.

Prediction: Germany 2-1 Argentina