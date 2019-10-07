Czech Republic v England: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

England will hope to maintain their rampant form in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign when they face Czech Republic.

The Three Lions have steamrolled their way to the top of Group A with four games, four wins and 19 goals under their belt.

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick during England’s 5-0 win over Czech Republic in the reverse fixture, with Harry Kane and a Tomas Kalas own goal adding to the rout.

Victory for England could open up a six-point gap between first and second with a game in hand, though Gareth Southgate will warn against complacency as the resurgent Czech Republic could draw level at the top with a win.

The Czech side have won three of their last four games since the England demolition including a comfortable pair of 3-0 wins over Montenegro.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Czech Republic v England game on TV and online.

What time is the Czech Republic v England game?

Czech Republic v England will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 11th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Czech Republic v England

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England hit their stride perfectly against Czech Republic in the group opener, but don’t expect the same easy ride here.

The Czech’s have recorded strong, if expected, victories over the rest of the group and would be happy with a point in Prague.

Still, England’s squad is bristling with attacking talents and should be able to record a victory with a little extra huff and puff than in the previous encounter.

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-3 England