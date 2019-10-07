Bournemouth 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Bournemouth continue the search for the elusive ‘next level’ under Eddie Howe in 2019/20 after a string of seasons keeping their heads above water in the Premier League.

The Cherries have enjoyed stability in the Premier League since their promotion in 2015 have and established themselves as a mainstay of the top flight.

However, Bournemouth have gradually slid down the league, in terms of position, over the last three seasons and face a tricky campaign this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Bournemouth’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Bournemouth fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

October

19: Bournemouth v Norwich

26: Watford v Bournemouth

November

2: Bournemouth v Manchester United

9: Newcastle v Bournemouth

23: Bournemouth v Wolves

30: Tottenham v Bournemouth

December

4: Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

7: Bournemouth v Liverpool

14: Chelsea v Bournemouth

21: Bournemouth v Burnley

26: Bournemouth v Arsenal

28: Brighton v Bournemouth

January

1: West Ham v Bournemouth

11: Bournemouth v Watford

18: Norwich v Bournemouth

21: Bournemouth v Brighton

February

1: Bournemouth v Aston Villa

8: Sheffield United v Bournemouth

22: Burnley v Bournemouth

29: Bournemouth v Chelsea

March

7: Liverpool v Bournemouth

14: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

21: Wolves v Bournemouth

April

4: Bournemouth v Newcastle

11: Manchester United v Bournemouth

18: Bournemouth v Tottenham

25: Bournemouth v Leicester

May

2: Manchester City v Bournemouth

9: Bournemouth v Southampton

17: Everton v Bournemouth

Bournemouth results 2019/20

August

10: Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United

17: Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth

25: Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City

28: Carabao Cup – Bournemouth 0-0 Forest Green (3-0 pens.)

31: Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth

September

15: Bournemouth 3-1 Everton

20: Southampton 1-3 Bournemouth

25: CC – Burton 2-0 Bournemouth

28: Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham

October

6: Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth

Bournemouth kit 2019/20

The Cherries unveiled their home kit in time for the last game of the 2018/19 season.

The bold red and black design features fresh sleeves and darker, thin stripes inside the red on the main body of the shirt. The away kit is a deep blue with white club badge.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Bournemouth kit here.

???? Access all areas ???? A look behind the scenes at our 2019/20 kit shoot… #afcb ???? pic.twitter.com/ZFZPHqqY66 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 6, 2019

Bournemouth transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) – Undisclosed

Jack Stacey (Luton Town) – £4m

Arnaut Danjuma (Brugge) – £16.2m

Philip Billing (Huddersfield) – £14.85m

OUT

Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United) – Loan

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – £20m

Connor Mahoney (Millwall) – Undisclosed

Marc Pugh (QPR) – Free

Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) – £10m

How to watch Bournemouth games on TV and live streaming

Bournemouth stadium facts

Name: Vitality Stadium

Capacity: 11,360

Location: Bournemouth

Year opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 71 yards

Bournemouth 2019/20 season preview

How will Bournemouth fare in 2019/20?

Check out our Bournemouth season preview