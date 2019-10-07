Aston Villa 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Aston Villa's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Aston Villa are back in the Premier League after a three-year absence but are by no means guaranteed to remain in the top flight.
The Villans produced a scintillating run of form to reach last season’s Championship play-offs and ultimately secure their place in the top flight.
Boss Dean Smith was given big money to spend in the summer months by the club’s ambitious owners, but will that strategy pay dividends?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Aston Villa’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Aston Villa fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
October
19: Aston Villa v Brighton
26: Manchester City v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport
30: CC – Aston Villa v Wolves (7:45pm)
November
2: Aston Villa v Liverpool
9: Wolves v Aston Villa
23: Aston Villa v Newcastle
December
1: Manchester United v Aston Villa
4: Chelsea v Aston Villa
7: Aston Villa v Leicester City
14: Sheffield United v Aston Villa
21: Aston Villa v Southampton
26: Aston Villa v Norwich City
28: Watford v Aston Villa
January
1: Burnley v Aston Villa
11: Aston Villa v Manchester City
18: Brighton v Aston Villa
21: Aston Villa v Watford
February
1: Bournemouth v Aston Villa
8: Aston Villa v Tottenham
22: Southampton v Aston Villa
29: Aston Villa v Sheffield United
March
7: Leicester City v Aston Villa
14: Aston Villa v Chelsea
21: Newcastle United v Aston Villa
April
4: Aston Villa v Wolves
11: Liverpool v Aston Villa
18: Aston Villa v Manchester United
25: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
May
2: Everton v Aston Villa
9: Aston Villa v Arsenal
17: West Ham v Aston Villa
Aston Villa results 2019/20
August
10: Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa
17: Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth
23: Aston Villa 2-0 Everton
27: CC – Crewe 1-6 Aston Villa
31: Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa
September
16: Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham
22: Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa
25: CC – Brighton 1-3 Aston Villa
28: Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley
October
5: Norwich City 1-5 Aston Villa
Aston Villa kit 2019/20
Aston Villa released their home kit for the new season earlier this summer – and of course the claret body with blue sleeves are present!
Kappa have taken over as kit manufacturers for the 2019/20 campaign and we have also got a glimpse of Villa’s away kit.
Check out the Aston Villa kit for this season here!
™️ and our brand new home kit. Name a better combo, we'll wait.
Love it, @Kappa_UK. ????#MingsAnnounced #AVFC pic.twitter.com/IXR677RC11
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 8, 2019
Aston Villa transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Jota (Birmingham) – Undisclosed
Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) – Undisclosed
Wesley (Club Brugge) – £22m
Kortney Hause (Wolves) – Undisclosed
Matt Targett (Southampton) – £11m
Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth) – £20m
Ezri Konsa (Brentford) – £12m
Douglas Luiz (from Man City) – £15m
Trezeguet (from Kasimpasa) – £8.75m
Bjorn Engels (from Reims) – Undisclosed
Marvelous Nakamba (from Club Brugge) – £10.8m
Tom Heaton (from Burnley) – £7.92m
OUT
Tommy Elphick (Huddersfield) – Undisclosed
Gary Gardner (Birmingham) – Undisclosed
Albert Adomah (Nottingham Forest) – Free
Mile Jedinak – Released
Ritchie De Laet (to Royal Antwerp) – Free
How to watch Aston Villa games on TV and live streaming
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Aston Villa stadium facts
Name: Villa Park
Capacity: 42,682
Location: Birmingham
Year opened: 1897
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Aston Villa 2019/20 season preview
How will Aston Villa fare in 2019/20?