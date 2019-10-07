Arsenal 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Arsenal have already dropped points in the early stages of the season despite strengthening during the summer transfer window.
The Gunners made small steps forward during Unai Emery’s debut season in charge but the Spanish boss will hope for big improvements in his second year.
New £72million winger Nicolas Pepe will be expected to contribute heavily to the club’s cause, while on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has also been drafted in to boost options in the middle of the park.
Arsenal are desperate to secure a top-four spot this season and end their Champions League drought.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Arsenal’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Arsenal fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
October
21: Sheffield United v Arsenal (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
24: EL – Arsenal v Vitoria Guimaraes (8:00pm) BT Sport
27: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
30: CC – Liverpool v Arsenal (7:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV
November
2: Arsenal v Wolves
6: EL – Vitoria Guimaraes v Arsenal (3:50pm) BT Sport
10: Leicester City v Arsenal
23: Arsenal v Southampton
28: EL – Arsenal v Frankfurt (8:00pm) BT Sport
December
1: Norwich City v Arsenal
3: Arsenal v Brighton
7: West Ham v Arsenal
12: EL – Standard Liege v Arsenal (5:55pm) BT Sport
14: Arsenal v Manchester City
21: Everton v Arsenal
26: Bournemouth v Arsenal
28: Arsenal v Chelsea
January
1: Arsenal v Manchester United
11: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
18: Arsenal v Sheffield United
22: Chelsea v Arsenal
February
1: Burnley v Arsenal
8: Arsenal v Newcastle
22: Arsenal v Everton
29: Manchester City v Arsenal
March
7: Arsenal v West Ham
14: Brighton v Arsenal
21: Southampton v Arsenal
April
4: Arsenal v Norwich City
11: Wolves v Arsenal
18: Arsenal v Leicester City
25: Tottenham v Arsenal
May
2: Arsenal v Liverpool
9: Aston Villa v Arsenal
17: Arsenal v Watford
Arsenal results 2019/20
August
11: Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal
17: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley
25: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
September
1: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham
15: Watford 2-2 Arsenal
19: EL – Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal
22: Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa
24: CC – Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest
30: Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
October
3: EL – Arsenal 4-0 Standard Liege
6: Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth
Arsenal kit 2019/20
Official images of the new Arsenal kits were revealed over the summer – and the kits are a throw-back to the style of the late 1980s.
The iconic Arsenal red remains on the home shirt, while the away shirt is yellow. Adidas have certainly caught the eye as Arsenal’s new kit manufacturers.
Check out the three Arsenal kits here!
THIS IS HOME ????@adidasfootball ???? #DareToCreate
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 2, 2019
Arsenal transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Gabriel Martinelli (from Ituano) – Undisclosed
Dani Ceballos (from Real Madrid) – Loan
William Saliba (from St Etienne) – £27m
Nicolas Pepe (from Lille) – £72m
OUT
Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free transfer
Petr Cech (Retired)
Danny Welbeck – Released
Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released
William Saliba (to St Etienne) – Loan
Krystian Bielik (to Derby) – £7.3m
David Ospina (to Napoli) – £3.1m
How to watch Arsenal games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Arsenal stadium facts
Name: The Emirates
Capacity: 60,260
Location: London
Year opened: 2006
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards
Arsenal 2019/20 season preview
How will Arsenal fare in 2019/20?