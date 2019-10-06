Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch every event on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, BBC and more

Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2019 is on TV with full guide to the year in sport.

Advertisement

From the 2019 World Athletics Championships to the Rugby World Cup to the 2019/20 Premier League season, we’ve listed all the major sporting events taking place this year.

RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Sport on TV in 2019 calendar

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

October

Until 6th Oct: Athletics World Championships (BBC)

Athletics World Championships preview, TV listings, timetable of events

Until 2nd Nov: Rugby World Cup 2019 (ITV)

Tournament preview, TV guide, fixture list

10-15th: Euro 2020 qualifiers (ITV/Sky Sports/NOW TV)

12th: Super League Grand Final (Sky Sports/NOW TV)

13th: F1 – Japanese Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)

Race preview, UK times, TV guide

19th: Horse racing – Ascot Champions Day

22nd: NBA 2019/20 season begins (Sky Sports/NOW TV)

Season preview, UK TV guide, fixture list

27th: F1 – Mexican Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)

November

1st-3rd Dec: Cricket – England tour of New Zealand

3rd: F1 – United States Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)

11-17th: ATP Tennis finals (Sky Sports/NOW TV)

14-19th: Euro 2020 qualifiers (ITV/Sky Sports/NOW TV)

17th: F1 – Brazilian Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)

18-24th: Davis Cup tennis (BBC)

26th-8th Dec: UK Snooker Championship (BBC/Eurosport)

December

1st: F1 season ends: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)

7th: Boxing – Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr (Sky Sports Box Office)

Advertisement

Fight preview, UK start time, TV guide