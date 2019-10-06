Livingston v Celtic: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Celtic will aim to get back to winning ways when they take on Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement

The Bhoys were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away at Hibernian last weekend to end their perfect run of six games, six wins.

Neil Lennon’s men bounced back with an excellent 2-0 win over Cluj in the Europa League on Thursday, but must now prepare for a return to domestic action.

Midweek hero Odsonne Edouard – who opened the scoring versus Cluj – will lead the line for Celtic against a Livingston side struggling to put wins on the board.

The Lions have lost three Premiership clashes in a row following an unbeaten four-game streak to start the season.

Boss Gary Holt will demand more from his team in the coming weeks, but will know Livingston face an uphill battle against the dominant force of Celtic.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Livingston v Celtic game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Livingston v Celtic game?

Livingston v Celtic will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 6th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Livingston v Celtic

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 11:00am) and Main Event (from 11:30am) or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Livingston have struggled for goals in recent weeks having scored just two in their last four outings.

Celtic have had little trouble finding the net in 2019/20 and will enter the game refocused following their loss to Hibs.

Advertisement

Prediction: Livingston 0-2 Celtic