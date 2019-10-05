Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky, BT Sport and Amazon listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Premier League 2019/20 season is underway with Manchester City and Liverpool expected to battle it out for the grand prize.

Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live coverage of the Premier League this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through SkyGo on a range of devices.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract with options including a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

Updated to the end of: NOVEMBER

Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.

Saturday 5th October

Brighton v Tottenham (12:30pm) – Match preview, TV info, prediction

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leicester

Norwich v Aston Villa

Watford v Sheffield United

West Ham v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) – Match preview, TV info, prediction

Sunday 6th October

Arsenal v Bournemouth (2:00pm)

Manchester City v Wolves (2:00pm)

Southampton v Chelsea (2:00pm) – Match preview, TV info, prediction

Newcastle v Manchester United (4:30pm) – Match preview, TV info, prediction

Saturday 19th October

Everton v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Norwich

Aston Villa v Brighton

Chelsea v Newcastle

Leicester v Burnley

Tottenham v Watford

Wolves v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Manchester City (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 20th October

Manchester United v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 21st October

Sheffield United v Arsenal (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 25th October

Southampton v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 26th October

Manchester City v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport

Brighton v Everton

Watford v Bournemouth

West Ham v Sheffield United

Burnley v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 27th October

Newcastle v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (4:30pm)

Norwich v Manchester United (4:30pm)

Saturday 2nd November

Bournemouth v Manchester United (12:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Wolves

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brighton v Norwich

Manchester City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Burnley

West Ham v Newcastle

Watford v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 3rd November

Crystal Palace v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Everton v Tottenham (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 8th November

Norwich v Watford (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 9th November

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v West Ham

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Southampton v Everton

Tottenham v Sheffield United

Leicester v Arsenal (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 10th November

Wolves v Aston Villa (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Manchester United v Brighton (2:00pm)

Liverpool v Manchester City (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 23rd November

West Ham v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Wolves

Arsenal v Southampton

Brighton v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Norwich

Watford v Burnley

Manchester City v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 24th November

Sheffield United v Manchester United (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 25th November

Aston Villa v Newcastle (8:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 30th November

Newcastle v Manchester City (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v West Ham

Liverpool v Brighton

Tottenham v Bournemouth

Southampton v Watford (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 1st December

Norwich v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wolves v Sheffield United (2:00pm)

Leicester v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Manchester United v Aston Villa (4:30pm)

Tuesday 3rd December

3rd/4th December all 7:45pm unless specified

Arsenal v Brighton – Amazon Prime

Burnley v Manchester City – Amazon Prime

Leicester v Watford – Amazon Prime

Sheffield United v Newcastle – Amazon Prime

Wolves v West Ham – Amazon Prime

Manchester United v Tottenham (8:00pm) Amazon Prime

Wednesday 4th December

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Amazon Prime

Southampton v Norwich – Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (8:00pm) Amazon Prime

Liverpool v Everton (8:00pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 7th December

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brighton v Wolves

Everton v Chelsea

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle v Southampton

Norwich v Sheffield United

Tottenham v Burnley

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 14th December

Arsenal v Manchester City

Burnley v Newcastle

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Leicester v Norwich

Liverpool v Watford

Manchester United v Everton

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Southampton v West Ham

Wolves v Tottenham

Saturday 21st December

Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brighton v Sheffield United

Everton v Arsenal

Manchester City v Leicester

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Wolves

Tottenham v Chelsea

Watford v Manchester United

West Ham v Liverpool

Thursday 26th December

Bournemouth v Arsenal – Amazon Prime

Aston Villa v Norwich – Amazon Prime

Chelsea v Southampton – Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace v West Ham – Amazon Prime

Everton v Burnley – Amazon Prime

Leicester v Liverpool – Amazon Prime

Manchester United v Newcastle – Amazon Prime

Sheffield United v Watford – Amazon Prime

Tottenham v Brighton – Amazon Prime

Wolves v Manchester City – Amazon Prime

Saturday 28th December

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton v Bournemouth

Burnley v Manchester United

Liverpool v Wolves

Manchester City v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Everton

Norwich v Tottenham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Watford v Aston Villa

West Ham v Leicester

Wednesday 1st January

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brighton v Chelsea

Burnley v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Everton

Newcastle v Leicester

Norwich v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Tottenham

Watford v Wolves

West Ham v Bournemouth

Saturday 11th January

Bournemouth v Watford

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Brighton

Leicester v Southampton

Manchester United v Norwich

Sheffield United v West Ham

Tottenham v Liverpool

Wolves v Newcastle

Saturday 18th January

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Brighton v Aston Villa

Burnley v Leicester

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Chelsea

Norwich v Bournemouth

Southampton v Wolves

Watford v Tottenham

West Ham v Everton

Tuesday 21st January

21st/22nd January all 7:45pm unless specified

Bournemouth v Brighton

Aston Villa v Watford

Everton v Newcastle

Leicester v West Ham

Sheffield United v Manchester City

Wolves v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burnley (8:00pm)

Wednesday 22nd January

Chelsea v Arsenal

Tottenham v Norwich

Crystal Palace v Southampton (8:00pm)

Saturday 1st February

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Leicester v Chelsea

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester United v Wolves

Newcastle v Norwich

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Saturday 8th February

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Brighton v Watford

Chelsea v Manchester United

Everton v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Ham

Norwich v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Bournemouth

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 22nd February

Arsenal v Everton

Burnley v Bournemouth

Chelsea v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Leicester v Manchester City

Liverpool v West Ham

Manchester United v Watford

Sheffield United v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa

Wolves v Norwich

Saturday 29th February

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle v Burnley

Norwich v Leicester

Tottenham v Wolves

Watford v Liverpool

West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 7th March

Arsenal v West Ham

Burnley v Tottenham

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Norwich

Southampton v Newcastle

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 14th March

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Arsenal

Everton v Liverpool

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Norwich v Southampton

Tottenham v Manchester United

Watford v Leicester

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 21st March

Burnley v Watford

Chelsea v Manchester City

Leicester v Brighton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Everton

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v West Ham

Wolves v Bournemouth

Saturday 4th April

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Arsenal v Norwich

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Leicester

Manchester City v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Tottenham

Watford v Southampton

West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 11th April

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Watford

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Newcastle v West Ham

Norwich v Brighton

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham v Everton

Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday 18th April

Bournemouth v Tottenham

Arsenal v Leicester

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Southampton

Manchester City v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Wolves

Watford v Norwich

West Ham v Burnley

Saturday 25th April

Bournemouth v Leicester

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Manchester City

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Southampton

Norwich v West Ham

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v Arsenal

Watford v Newcastle

Wolves v Everton

Saturday 2nd May

Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v Norwich

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Bournemouth

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Brighton

West Ham v Watford

Saturday 9th May

Bournemouth v Southampton

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Newcastle

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester United v West Ham

Norwich v Burnley

Sheffield United v Everton

Tottenham v Leicester

Watford v Manchester City

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 17th May

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Manchester United

Manchester City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club

Check out our fixture guide for every Premier League team – including fixtures, team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium details and more.