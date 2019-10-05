Newcastle v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Pressure is mounting on Steve Bruce as he prepares his floundering Newcastle side to face his old club Manchester United at St James’ Park.

The Magpies were pummelled 5-0 by top-four contenders Leicester last weekend and fell to 19th in the table with just one win out of seven matches.

Bruce reportedly cancelled training on Monday as emotions ran high following the defeat, and now he must rally his troops for a big test.

The former Man Utd defender has managed teams in 22 games against the Red Devils but is yet record a win, with 17 defeats on his record.

United soldiered to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Monday Night Football last time out, with goals struggling to flow easily.

However Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will shave identified Newcastle as a target to get his misfiring strikeforce into gear.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the Newcastle v Man Utd game?

Newcastle v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 6th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Newcastle v Man Utd

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Newcastle v Man Utd in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

In years gone by, this fixture would have inspired great enthusiasm, but apathy reigns supreme on Tyneside while Man Utd have failed to thrill their own set of fans.

It won’t be a classic, but expect Solskjaer’s men to smell blood and go for the kill.

This is a big opportunity for Marcus Rashford to rediscover his scoring touch or a chance for Mason Greenwood to stake his claim for more regular football.

Prediction: Newcastle 0-1 Man Utd