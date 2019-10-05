Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Japanese Grand Prix live on TV?

The Formula 1 season is entering the final bends and while Lewis Hamilton closes in on the Drivers’ World Championship title, there is still plenty of intrigue with Ferrari verging on civil war.

Sebastian Vettel disobeyed team orders to let in-form team-mate Charles Leclerc pass him in the Russian Grand Prix, as part of Ferrari’s race plan.

Former world champion Vettel – who later retired from the race with an electrical problem – has endured a turbulent season while Leclerc has seen his stock grow immensely.

He won back-to-back races in Belgium and Italy before finishing second in Singapore to fire a warning shot at Mercedes for next season.

Hamilton cannot win the Championship in Japan, but if he triumphs at Suzuka, he could potentially seal the crown in Mexico.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Japanese Grand Prix

Live from Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka City, Japan

Practice: Friday 11th October – Saturday 12th October

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 2:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 6:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 4:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 12th October

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:00am (UK time).

Qualifying: 7:00am

Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 13th October

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 5:10am

Race: 6:10am

Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.

How to watch Japanese Grand Prix replay

If you don’t fancy the early start, don’t worry, you will be able to catch up with the full race on Sky Sports F1 later in the day.

Times will be confirmed closer to the date of the race.

Where else can I follow the Japanese Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.