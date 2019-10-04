South Africa v Italy: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

South Africa face a crunch clash with Italy in their third Pool B game with the Italians currently perched at the top of the group.

The Springboks hammered Namibia 57-3 but were beaten by the favourites New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament.

Italy have scored almost 100 points combined in their two fixtures so far – against Namibia and Canada – but are still likely to require a shock victory over one of the Pool B big boys in order the progress.

South Africa head into the game as clear favourites, but Italy have the potential to cause a major upset when the sides meet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the South Africa v Italy game on TV and online.

What time is South Africa v Italy?

South Africa v Italy will kick off at 10:45am on Friday 4th October 2019.

Where is South Africa v Italy?

The game will take place at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizuoka. Capacity: 50,889

How to watch and live stream South Africa v Italy

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool B – Rugby World Cup fixtures

South Africa v Italy

Friday 4th October

New Zealand v Namibia

Sunday 6th October

South Africa v Canada

Tuesday 8th October

New Zealand v Italy

Saturday 12th October

Namibia v Canada

Sunday 13th October