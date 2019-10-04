Premier League 2019/20 podcast: Week 8 preview – What’s going wrong for Spurs? Chelsea to crack top four? Can Steve Bruce turn Newcastle around?

Accessibility Links

RadioTimes.com previews Week 8 of Premier League action on TV

RadioTimes.com Podcast

The latest episode of the RadioTimes.com Podcast brings you all the latest chat in the build-up to Week 8 of the Premier League 2019/20 season.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine digital editor Matthew ‘Ketch’ Ketchell as they look at the upcoming televised games with Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham all on the box this weekend.

Michael and Ketch will also bring their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 8 including their thoughts on the injured Kevin De Bruyne.

You can listen to the RadioTimes.com podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including iTunes, Google and Spotify.

