England v Argentina: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

England will aim to keep up their 100 per cent record in the 2019 Rugby World Cup when they face Argentina at the weekend.

Advertisement

Eddie Jones’ men have been solid, if a little unspectacular, in their opening games against weaker opponents.

They beat Tonga 35-3 before racking up a routine 45-7 victory over USA to kick-start their tournament, but tougher tests are still to come.

Argentina have also beaten Tonga in Pool C, while they narrowly lost 23-21 to France following a strong display.

England will need to be on their guard against an upset, particularly after seeing Ireland go down to Japan, but a victory will set them up perfectly for a final pool match versus France ahead of the knockout rounds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Argentina game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is England v Argentina?

England v Argentina will kick off at 9:00am on Saturday 5th October 2019.

Where is England v Argentina?

The game will take place at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. Capacity: 49,970

How to watch and live stream England v Argentina

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures

England v Argentina

Saturday 5th October

France v Tonga

Sunday 6th October

Argentina v USA

Wednesday 9th October

England v France

Saturday 12th October

USA v Tonga

Advertisement

Sunday 13th October