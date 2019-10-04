Bolton v Blackpool: How to watch League One on TV and live stream

It’s a game few fans would’ve expected to take place this season given both clubs’ recent turmoil, but Bolton will face Blackpool in Lancashire in this round of Football League fixtures.

Bolton were spared liquidation at the last moment in August, meaning they could finally put worries over their future to bed and focus on climbing the table.

Wanderers sit bottom of the 23-team table – after Bury were expelled from the league – and still have minus nine points to claw back from their 12-point deduction.

Manager Keith Hill faces an uphill struggle, but performances have turned slightly in recent weeks with a pair of draws in their last three.

However, Bolton have still only found the net twice in nine games and North West rivals Blackpool are flying along in the table.

The Seasiders are sixth in the League One table during their first season without the much-maligned Oyston family in the boardroom.

Blackpool have won two of three and will hope to add more points on the board when they travel to Bolton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bolton v Blackpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Bolton v Blackpool game?

Bolton v Blackpool will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 7th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Bolton v Blackpool

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Bolton have shown signs of steadying the ship in recent games, but remain a long way from the finished article capable of churning out wins.

They will show guts and endeavour against Blackpool, but ultimately, more favourable games will come along to snatch victories from.

Blackpool won’t be in the mood to mess around.

Prediction: Bolton 1-2 Blackpool