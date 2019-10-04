Birmingham v Middlesbrough: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Birmingham and Middlesbrough go into this game desperate for points in front of the TV cameras.

The Blues have been inconsistent so far with four wins and five losses in their opening 10 games.

Pep Clotet’s side have lost their last three including their recent 1-0 defeat to Wigan, during which Birmingham failed to record a shot on target.

Middlesbrough’s woes are even deeper following a 4-1 defeat at home against Sheffield Wednesday.

A midweek point against Preston won’t be enough to appease the fans with Jonathan Woodgate’s men languishing in 19th place before Wednesday’s round of games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Birmingham v Middlesbrough game on TV and online.

What time is the Birmingham v Middlesbrough game?

Birmingham v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 4th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Birmingham v Middlesbrough

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both teams’ desperation for a win far outweighs their confidence.

Birmingham had a decent start to the campaign but they’ve struggled to kill games off without Che Adams and Jota in their ranks.

Boro are in dire straits at the moment, and their failure to shut up shop at the back and toothlessness up front could bite them again.

Prediction: Birmingham 2-1 Middlesbrough