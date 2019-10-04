Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Australia v Uruguay: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Australia v Uruguay: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream

Australia and Uruguay go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture

Australia v Georgia TV channel and live stream

Australia will be desperate to get back to winning ways ahead of their clash with Uruguay.

Advertisement

The Wallabies were beaten 29-25 by Wales in a thrilling contest last weekend to dent their hopes of topping Pool D.

They face an inconsistent Uruguay side who narrowly beat Fiji but fell heavy against Georgia in their most recent outing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Australia v Uruguay game on TV and online.

What time is Australia v Uruguay?

Australia v Uruguay will kick off at 6:15am on Saturday 5th October 2019.

Where is Australia v Uruguay?

The game will take place at Oita Stadium, Oita. Capacity: 40,000

How to watch and live stream Australia v Uruguay

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Georgia v Fiji

Thursday 3rd October

Australia v Uruguay

Saturday 5th October

Wales v Fiji

Wednesday 9th October

 Australia v Georgia

Friday 11th October

Wales v Uruguay

Advertisement

Sunday 13th October

Tags

All about Rugby World Cup 2019 Live

Australia v Georgia TV channel and live stream
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dina Asher Smith

World Athletics Championships 2019 on TV: How to watch live, BBC schedule, dates and times

Lord's cricket

The Hundred: What is The Hundred cricket tournament? When does it start? How to watch on TV and live stream

(Getty)

Champions League Full fixture list and TV guide for every match

Dina Asher-Smith

Sport calendar 2019 Our complete TV guide to sporting events this year