Australia v Uruguay: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream
Australia and Uruguay go head-to-head in a Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture
Australia will be desperate to get back to winning ways ahead of their clash with Uruguay.
The Wallabies were beaten 29-25 by Wales in a thrilling contest last weekend to dent their hopes of topping Pool D.
They face an inconsistent Uruguay side who narrowly beat Fiji but fell heavy against Georgia in their most recent outing.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Australia v Uruguay game on TV and online.
What time is Australia v Uruguay?
Australia v Uruguay will kick off at 6:15am on Saturday 5th October 2019.
Where is Australia v Uruguay?
The game will take place at Oita Stadium, Oita. Capacity: 40,000
How to watch and live stream Australia v Uruguay
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights
ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.
Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.
For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.
Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures
Georgia v Fiji
Thursday 3rd October
Australia v Uruguay
Saturday 5th October
Wales v Fiji
Wednesday 9th October
Australia v Georgia
Friday 11th October
Wales v Uruguay
Sunday 13th October